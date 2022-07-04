Consecration of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine

NEW YORK – The Consecration of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine took place on July 4 in an emotionally moving atmosphere. The service was presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros with hierarchs from across the country and the faithful present.

Click at the image to watch live:

More than 840 participants from across the United States are currently registered for the Congress, and over 310 are registered for the Philoptochos Convention. Registrants, as well as those following along from home, can download the GOARCH Events App to access a live activity feed with news updates, press releases, speeches, and presentations from the Congress. Updates will also be available at www.clergylaity.org .

Following the virtual Clergy-Laity of 2020, this will be the first in-person Congress convened by Archbishop Elpidophoros since his enthronement in 2019. His Eminence said, “We are coming together this Clergy-Laity Congress to harness the energy pouring forth from every corner of our Sacred Archdiocese, to put it to good and positive use for the benefit of every parishioner— old and young, cradle and convert – no matter where they live, and no matter who they are. Let us open our hearts and minds in the coming days to the knowledge and appreciation of our past and the legacy we have received; to the inspiration for renewal of all the good work that has come before us; and to a vision for the future that is founded on our Unity in Christ— a unity vital to our success for the generation that inherits this Archdiocese from us.“

The Consecration of the St. Nicholas Shrine in Ground Zero, Monday July 4, 2022. (Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

