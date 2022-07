Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan and Cádiz reach agreement for contract termination

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Cádiz CF and Varazdat Haroyan have agreed on the termination of the contract between both parties, teh club informs.

The Armenian player arrived in the last summer market to the Cadista club and has participated in 19 matches with 1,648 minutes.

“We wish him the best of luck in his professional future,” Cádiz CF said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu