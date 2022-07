Armenia crowned winner of FIBA European Championship for Small Countries

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia was crowned winher of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries after defeaying Malta in the final.

The Armenian national team beat Mra 84:68 over Malta.

Chris Jones was named player of the match. He scored 41 points, had 10 rebounds and made 6 assists.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries was held in Ta’ Qali, Malta from June 28 – July 3, featuring six national teams from across Europe.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu