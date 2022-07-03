Armenia calls Iran as key regional player

On the sidelines of the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Conference, Asghar Jahangir, deputy head of social and crime prevention at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s judiciary, met separately with the justice ministers of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to discuss expanding cooperation, bilateral and multilateral relations.

Jahangir and Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko met and discussed the cooperation of the two states within the framework of the agreements of the parties, including countering cybercrime, digitizing documents to speed up processes, and enhancing cooperation in civil, commercial, and criminal lawsuits.

Referring to Tehran’s readiness to develop international cooperation and extraditing criminals plus transferring convicts between the two countries, Jahangir reiterated that today, one of the most dangerous areas is cybercrime, which “we have done” a lot of studies in this area and the field of prevention of the crimes, and we can exchange our experiences with the Russian side.

The Russian Minister of Justice, for his part, emphasized that the ministry has always had good legal cooperation experiences, especially in the area of assistance to citizens with Iran, and announced efforts to enhance cooperation in the field of criminal assistance and signing the bilateral protocol of the cybercrime agreement.

***Armenia: Iran is a key regional player

Jahangir met and held talks with the Assistant to the Armenian President and President of the Armenian Constitutional Court Armenak Minasyants.

Referring to the human rights abuses by the world of domination and accusations in this regard to other countries, he noted that we can confront indulgences that are carried out in the name of human rights and terrorism while developing bilateral cooperation.

Minasyants, for his part, said that Armenia seeks to use Iran’s experience in the field of legislative, court proceedings, electronic justice, and the defense of citizenship rights by forming a joint working group.

Armenia considers Iran a key player in the region and believes that the events in the region are incomplete without Iran’s presence, he underscored.

