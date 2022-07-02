Rep. Judy Chu reiterates calls to stop US military assistance to Azerbaijan

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) reiterated her calls to stop U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, in a statement issued today expressing her disappointment in President Biden’s decision to waive Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to the racist Aliyev regime.

“Azerbaijan’s 2020 war of aggression against the peaceful people of Artsakh took thousands of lives and displaced entire communities. There is no reason for the United States to support the military of a regime that continues to pursue this violence and aggression. That is why I have called for an end to U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, and why I strongly disagree with the Administration’s decision to waive Section 907,” stated Rep. Chu.

Rep. Chu, along with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), visited Artsakh in 2019, here they saw, first-hand, the heavy tolls of Azerbaijani aggression, the life-saving demining work of The HALO Trust, and the Artsakh people’s commitment to democracy and freedom.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu