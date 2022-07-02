Inter Milan welcomes Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Inter Milan has welcomed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined the Italian club as a free agent.

“There is a new Nerazzurro in town! Welcome Mkhitaryan,” the club said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Words can’t describe how proud I feel right now, can’t wait to get the season started!” Mkhitaryan wrote in turn.

Mkhitaryan arrives in Milan on a two-year deal which will reportedly net him €4.5 million a season.

He played for three years at Roma, winning the inaugural Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho last season.

