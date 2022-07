I will be back: 50 Cent pledges to return to Yerevan

American rapper 50 Cent has shared a photo from Yerevan’s Aznavour Square on Instagram and pledged to be back.

“Ok i’m the first HipHop artist to perform in Yerevan, Armenia. I will be Back!” he wrote.

The concert was held at Hrazdan Stadium in Yerevan on Juily 1st within the framework of HAYA Festival.

