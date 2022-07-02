Hamlet Hovsepyan’s video performances to be screened as part of Golden Apricot Film Festival

As part of the Golden Apricot Film Festival, HayArt Cultural Center will host three-day non-stop screenings of Hamlet Hovsepyan’s video performances in tribute to the artist.

The screenings are scheduled for July 11-13, the festival organizers said on Friday.

“In the forty-fifty-year history of Armenian modern art, it is impossible to find another artist, who would create an image of Armenia in terms of its scale, scope, depth and tangible materiality. Being stuck in his land and working like a plowshare all his life, this artist turned that land into a place, a real place of pilgrimage on the international map of modern art,” art critic Nazareth Karoyan is quoted as saying about Hovsepyan.

Panorama.AM