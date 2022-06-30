St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Holds Graduation Ceremonies

WATERTOWN — St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) successfully completed its 38th academic year.

The Graduation Ceremonies were held on June 16 (Kindergarten) and June 17 (Elementary). Both groups of students presented poems, songs and an Armenian Dance. In addition, the fifth graders read their farewells.

In her remarks, Principal Houry Boyamian announced that in addition to completing fully the curriculum in each grade, the school was able to conduct many extra-curricular activities. She stated, that the pandemic did not stop the school in celebrating or commemorating traditional holidays, such as Armenian Cultural Day, Vartanants Day, May 28, a commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, two Talent Shows, a Visit to the Armenian Museum of America, and a two-week Trip to Armenia for fifth graders. She concluded her remarks by expressing her profound gratitude to the Teaching and Administrative Staff, to the School Board, the Education, Health and Technology Committees, as well as to Rev. Antranig Baljian and the St. Stephen’s Church Board of Trustees. She thanked the parents for their encouragement and unwavering support in another challenging year with the Pandemic.

On June 16, Baljian and Boyamian honored Nora Hackett for her 21 years of service as assistant treasurer of the school, with a Certificate of Appreciation awarded by Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy. Hackett retired in June after being part of the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School since its inception. Her father, Yervant Krafian, was one of the founding members of the school. She has held roles at SSAES from the beginning starting as a volunteer, a parent, a PTO Chair, an alumni parent. Her three children are alumni of the school.

On June 16, the following students graduated from Kindergarten: Arek Babb-Mikaelian, Dalita bell, Dante Carbunari, Khoren Dennigan, Brayden Duhanyan, Aren Ekmekji, Eva Giragosian, Arev Hacobian, Sevag Karagozian, Ani Kechichian, Lara Kirejian, Alexander Krikorian, Levon Luarasi, Andrew Manguikian, Nicholas Ntasios, Emma Orchanian, Diana Ohannesian, Sylvie Said, Anya Savo, Sanahin Arzoumanian Schwartz, Lucine Zurabyan.

On June 17, the following students graduated from our Elementary School bringing the number of graduates to 358. They are: Siran Arakelian, Aiki Arzoumanian, Olivia Dimopoulos, Lori Garbedian, Leanna Iskenderian, Josephine Keumurian, Eva Khalarian, Arda Mahserejian, Aline Mikaelian, Giselle Tarabelsi.

In his remarks, Baljian, expressed his appreciation to the administration and faculty for their dedication and effort, in providing an excellent education to all students. Then he and Boyamian presented the diplomas and the awards to the graduates.

