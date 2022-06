Armenian wrestler Suren Aghajanyan wins European gold

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Suren Aghajanyan (60 kg) has won gold at the 2022 European Junior Wrestling Championships being held in Rome, Italy.

The athlete took a 4-0 win over his Georgian rival Dimitri Khachidze to be crowned European champion on Wednesday.

Another Armenian wrestler, Ashot Khachatryan, took silver at the European Championships.

Panorama.AM