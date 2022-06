Armenian government to nominate Seda Safaryan as top court justice

At Thursday’s meeting, the Armenian government will nominate lawyer Seda Safaryan to serve as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

“Pursuant to Article 166 (Part 1) and Article 213 (Part 3) of the Constitution, the Government of the Republic of Armenia has decided to nominate Seda Safaryan for the post of a judge of the Constitutional Court,” reads the decision.

Panorama.AM