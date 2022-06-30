Armenia beat San Marino 76-64 in FIBA European Championship for Small Countries

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia beat San Marino 76-64 in the second round of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries under way in Malta.

Armenia had beat Gibraltar 100:63 in the second round.

Andre Spight Mkrtchyan scored 25 points and was named player of the match.

Armenia’s next opponent will be known tomorrow.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries takes place in Ta’ Qali, Malta from June 28 – July 3, featuring six national teams from across Europe.

