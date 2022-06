Canada to open an Embassy in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Canada will open an Embassy in Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) informs.

The plans have been announced by Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“After decades of tireless and consistent advocacy by the ANCC and its grassroots supporters across Canada, we are extremely gratified to witness this momentous achievement,” ANCC said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu