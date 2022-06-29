Armenia’s first Museum of Illusions to open in Gyumri

Armenia’s first Museum of Illusions will open in the second largest city of Gyumri on July 6, the museum said on Wednesday.

The museum will showcase some 50 exhibits based on physics, mathematics and psychology. Visitors will get to see “magical” rooms, which may seem ordinary from the first glance.

“We had the idea of creating a museum for a long time, studying similar museums in different countries for years. We think it will be interesting for both locals and tourists. We did not pick the city of Gyumri by chance. The step is aimed at boosting entertainment in the city,” says museum co-founder Grisha Amirkhanyan.

