The Secretary-General of the Hellenic Parliament at the Theological School of Halki

The Secretary-General of the Hellenic Parliament, G. Mylonakis, visited today, accompanied by his associates, the Theological School of Halki, where he was received by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos.

The Abbot, in the presence of Metropolitan Andrew of Saranda Ekklisies, welcomed the high visitors referring to the history of the Theological School of Halki as well as the possibilities of cooperation with the Parliament. Afterwards, the visitors were guided to the premises of the School, especially to its rich and historical Library. Then a luncheon was served.

Orthodox Times