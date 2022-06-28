Ruling faction decides to remove Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the post of Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly has made a decision to remove Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representing the opposition Armenia faction, from the post of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Secretary of the Civil Contract faction Artur Hovhannisyan has said.

In addition, Vahe Hakobyan will be removed from the post of the chief of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said earlier today that the Civil Contract Party would consider stripping opposition MPs from parliamentary mandates.

According to the Speaker, at the moment there are 10 deputies, the number of whose absences has exceeded the maximum, which allows depriving them of their mandate.

Speaking to reporters, Simonyan did not rule out that the Deputy Speaker and the Heads of Standing Committees could also be removed.

