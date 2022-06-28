Armenian, Turkish special envoys to meet in Vienna on Friday

The next meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives for normalization of relations will take place in Vienna on Friday, July 1, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Tuesday.

Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic met for the first time in Moscow on January 14. They held their second and third rounds of talks on normalizing bilateral ties in Vienna on February 24 and May 3.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/06/28/Armenian-Turkish-special-envoys/2700631