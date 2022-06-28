Armenia, Israel keen to expand cooperation in air communication, IT, trade and tourism

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Israel Joel Lyon (residence in Jerusalem) presented his credentials to Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan today.

The Deputy Minister congratulated Ambassador Lyon on assuming the post, noting that the appointment of new ambassadors on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is symbolic and could be a good occasion to give new content to the Armenian-Israeli relations.

The sides expressed readiness to make every effort to make full use of the existing potential in areas of mutual interest, in particular, in the fields of air communication, agriculture, healthcare, information technology, trade and tourism.

Deputy Minister Safaryan and Ambassador Lyon attached importance to expanding multilateral cooperation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu