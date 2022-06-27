Yerevan mayor off to France on official visit

An Armenian delegation led by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan travelled to France on a 12-day official visit on Sunday, the Yerevan Municipality reported.

The delegation will visit Marseille, Lyon and Paris at the invitation of their mayors. On the sidelines of the visit, the Yerevan mayor will take part in the events marking the 30th anniversary of Yerevan-Marseille partnership and the 4th Armenian-French decentralized cooperation forum. He will hold meetings with his counterparts from Marseille, Lyon and Paris.

The Armenian delegation members are also expected to visit a number of municipal agencies.

