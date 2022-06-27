Weekly Covid cases rise in Armenia

Armenia confirmed 139 new coronavirus infections over the past one week, bringing the national tally to 423,243 as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 4,780 tests were conducted from June 20 to 26.

62 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 412,755.

One new Covid-19 death has been recorded in the country, taking the official death toll to 8,626. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,684 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 178 active cases. As many as 3,132,461 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Incidentally, the Armenian health authorities reported 60 new infections and 102 active cases in the previous week.

