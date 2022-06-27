Upper Lars checkpoint closed for all types of vehicles, likely to open on Tuesday

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Upper Lars automobile checkpoint across the Russian-Georgian border is likely to open tomorrow, a Spokesperson for Kazbegi City Hall told Public Radio of Armenia.

Unfavorable weather conditions forced emergency services to close the passage along the Georgian Military Highway.

Traffic was stopped for all types of vehicles from 17:15 on June 26 until further notice, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on June 27.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, there was a threat of rockfall.

