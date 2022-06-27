The first policy dialogue of “GREEN Armenia” joint platform took place

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia, in cooperation with the World Bank, the European Union and the United Nations Development Program, today launched the “Growth and Recovery for the Strengthening, Upgrading and Prosperity of Armenia” platform in support of Armenia’s promising sustainable development, green recovery and growth, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan.

The discussion chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan was attended by World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Natia Natsvlishvili, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, and representatives of other concerned structures.

The goal of the GREEN Armenia platform is to combine and optimize policies and investment initiatives for the sake of Armenia’s transition to green economy.

Today’s event was the first in a series of thematic dialogues jointly organized by beneficiaries to come up with innovative ideas and to learn about global knowledge, which is key to building resilience to climate change.

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan welcomed the participants of the discussion, emphasizing that the Armenian Government highly appreciates such initiatives in terms of summarizing the work done, learning lessons and outlining the next steps. “This is best expressed in the Government’s Action Plan 2021-2026, by which we have planned a number of measures, from increasing the share of green energy to the promotion of alternative vehicles, the introduction of related infrastructure, afforestation, and other necessary works”, the Deputy Prime Minister said, adding that on the way to building a modern low-carbon economy, Armenia attaches importance to ensuring an inclusive, participatory process with the active participation of international partners, the private sector, civil society, and academia.

According to Sebastian Molineus, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus, the GREEN Armenia platform will assist Armenia in its efforts to transition to a sustainable economy. “The green transition may be a stimulus for Armenia’s economy, but it will be necessary to set priorities in cooperation with the private sector and international development partners and implement low- carbon, resource efficient policies and programs, in line with environmental goals,” the WB representative said.

According to EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the green agenda, which is considered one of the leading among the priorities set by the EU for Europe and the planet, implies much more than the reduction of emissions. “It implies systemic changes in economies, societies and industries. In the case of Armenia, this opportunity is clear. A greener economy will not only improve the quality of life of the Armenian people, but will also stimulate sustainable growth and new jobs,” the EU Ambassador said, hoping that the GREEN Armenia platform will contribute to an open and transparent transition to a green economy.

According to UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Natia Natsvlishvili, making Armenia’s economy greener is the right policy in these difficult times, it can serve as a national strategic framework to ensure an equitable and inclusive transition to sustainable, zero-emission, climate-friendly economy while minimizing potential challenges that can be faced by the affected population and communities. She reaffirmed the UNDP’s readiness to combine efforts with the EU, the WB and other partners to assist the Government of Armenia in the fact-based, equitable and strategic policy of green transition, contributing to economic growth, human development and the unique natural capital of the country.

During the discussions, the Government presented its vision for the transition to a green economy in Armenia and its policy on climate and environment, which will help strengthen Armenia’s resilience. The representatives of the scientific-educational community, the public sector and international organizations presented their experience and position on the challenges and opportunities on the way to the transition to a green and resilient economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan praised the efforts and readiness of all partners and stakeholders to combine their knowledge, experience and resources for the sustainable growth of the country through the GREEN Armenia platform.

Armen Press