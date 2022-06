Magnitude 3.7 hits 13 km northeast of Bavra, Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit 13 km northeast of the village of Bavra in Armenia on June 27.

The Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situationslocal recorded the quake at 07:49 (03:49 GMT) at the depth of 10 km.

The tremor was felt in the villages of Bavra, Saraghyugh, Tavshut, Ghazanchi, Ashotsk and Musayelyan in Shirak province, the villages of Paghaghbyur, Metsavan, Dzoramut, the cities of Tashir and Vanadzor in Lori province.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu