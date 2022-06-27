Lars is open, traffic has been restored

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the active construction work and efforts of the Georgian side, the traffic was recently resumed in Lars. The road is open, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Sona Harutyunyan wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“Let me remind you that Lars was closed since yesterday. Due to heavy rains and flooding of the Terek River, part of the 136th kilometer (neutral zone) of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway was damaged,” she wrote.

