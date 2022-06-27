Earthquake registered on Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Armenia-Georgia border 13km north-east from the village of Bavra at 07:49 on June 27, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 5 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in villages of Bavra, Saragyugh, Tavshut, Ghazanchi, Ashotsk, Musayelyan of Shirak province, Paraghbyur, Metsavan, Dzoramut villages of Lori province, as well as in Tashir and Vanadzor towns.

Armen Press