SADA CUP: Armenia beat Iran 77:73

The Armenian national basketball team beat Iran 77:73 in the second match of the SADA CUP international tournament under way at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.

Andre Spight Mkrtchyan earned 26 points and was named player of the match.

Armenia will face Syria in the final match on Sunday, June 26.

Armenia beat tesm USA 94։59 in the opening match.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu