‘I am excited to be in Aznavour’s homeland’, Zaz says ahead of Yerevan concert

Famous French pop singer Zaz is in Armenia and is ready for her first solo concert in Yerevan, which will be held at Hrazdan Stadium on Saturday evening as part of the Haya Music Festival.

The singer shared her feelings about the Armenia trip at a news conference ahead of the concert on Friday.

“I’m super excited to be in Armenia, because this is Charles Aznavour’s homeland,” she said. “I feel great responsibility to perform in his homeland.”

Remembering the legendary French-Armenian chansonnier, Zaz said that Aznavour gave her many good pieces of advice.

“One of them was to learn English, which I never did,” the singer said.

Speaking about her three-year career break, Zaz said she took it to take care of her personal life.

“Last time I was in Armenia was years ago on the sidelines of the Francophonie. I did not spend much time in Yerevan, but I immediately felt the warmth of the people,” she said, adding she loves the Armenian duduk.

Zaz promised the Armenian audience a good time at Saturday’s concert.

“I want to make it a great holiday for the Armenian audience so that everyone is full of positive energy at the end of the concert,” said the French singer.

Panorama.AM