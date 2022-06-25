Armenian expert says there is ‘only one way to avert renewed war’

Armenia must be fully ready for “imminent war” with Azerbaijan, expert on Iran Vardan Voskanyan said in his new Telegram series concerning the conflict.

“Is it possible to avert war in such a region and with such an enemy as Azerbaijan? Yes, it is but only in the case of actual surrender. But is this the vision of the millennia-long program of the Armenian statehood? Of course no!” he wrote.

“Accordingly, there is only one way to avoid war: not to fear it and surrender, thus destroying the dream of our ancestors, our dream and the dream of our generations, but to be prepared for war in the broad sense,” Voskanyan said.

He underscored that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is a matter of existence for Armenians and cannot be settled through some territorial concessions.

“Therefore, in order to move in the right direction, it is necessary to take the following key circumstances into account:

1․ The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is an existential matter, thus it cannot have “technical” settlement.

War can be avoided only in case of unconditional acceptance of the enemy’s plan for the “peaceful destruction” of the Armenian statehood.

3․ War can be averted or won only if we are completely prepared for it in every sense of the word,” Voskanyan said.

Panorama.AM