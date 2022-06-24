Vatican Puts Online Archives on World War II and Persecution of Jews

Written by: Valentina di Giorgio

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 23.06.2022).- By order of the Pope, the Vatican has published online a Section with archives on the Word War II period, concretely on Pius XII’s Pontificate and the Jewish question. Thus anyone can access digitally a series of documents of the Secretariat of State’s Historic Archive, specifically the Section of Relations with States and International Organizations (ASRS).

This documental series of Pius XII’s Pontificate (1939-1948) is entitled “Jews,” the intention being to preserve the petitions for aid made to the Pontiff by Jews all over Europe, after the start of the Nazi-Fascist persecution. It is differentiated from the other series of the Fund, as it isn’t classified under the name of a geopolitical entity with which the Holy See establishes and carries out diplomatic relations.

The series of archives has a total of 170 volumes, which is equivalent digitally to almost 40,000 files. Initially, 70% of the total material will be available. It will be completed eventually with the last volumes in progress. These archives can already be consulted in the following link.

Zenit