U.S. to provide $120 million grant to Armenia for democratic reforms

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will issue a $120 million grant to Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, the chief of the prime minister’s staff, told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The agreement is aimed at helping Armenia boost democracy and carry out economic reforms.

USAID plans to distribute the grant as follows: $68.565 million will be spent on promoting democracy, while $51.435 million will be used to improve economic security in the country.

The document was approved by the Armenian government at today’s meeting.

Panorama.AM