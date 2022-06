The Archbishop of Athens tested positive for COVID-19

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece has tested positive for Covid-19 at noon today.

The Archbishop, who so far remains asymptomatic, is monitored by his personal physician and remains at his home in the Archdiocese of Athens, following closely the health protocol.

It is recalled that the Archbishop has been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, according to the instructions of his doctors.

Orthodox Times