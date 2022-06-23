SADA CUP: Armenia beat US in opening match

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian national basketball team beat USA 94:59 in the SADA CUP international tournament that kicked off at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex today.

Andre Spight Mkrtchyan was named player of the match, and received the award from Vice-President of the Basketball federation of Armenia Suren Zohrabyan.

Armenia will face Iran and Syria on June 25 and 26 respectively.

On June 10 the Basketball Federation of Armenia and SADA signed a cooperation agreement to work together towards the promotion of the National Basketball Team and the development of Basketball as a growing sport in Armenia.

SADA, a leading Google Cloud partner and a global provider of business and technology services has become the marquee sponsor of the Armenia national basketball team and national youth teams U16, U18 men and U16, U20 women.

