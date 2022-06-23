Fly Arna to operate inaugural flight to Hurghada on July 3

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, celebrated the inauguration of its headquarters located in the Old VIP building at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.

This new office features an open environment, with employee lounges and break rooms as well as multiple meeting and conference halls. This step follows the receival of Fly Arna’s first aircraft as well as the launch of the commercial schedule starting July 3rd, 2022.

Fly Arna’s flights are now open for sale and customers can book their flights on Fly Arna’s website, call (+374) 41 38 00 83 or through travel agencies.

Inaugural flights will take off from Zvartnots International Airport to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt starting from July 3, 2022.

