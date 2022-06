Armenia retain 92nd place in FIFA World Ranking

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian national team has retained the 92nd place in the FIFA World Ranking published on June 23

Brazil is the number one best team in the world, followed by Belgium and Argentina.

France, England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark also made it to the top 10.

