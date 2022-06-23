Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian Named Honorary Presidents of 45th Navasartian Games￼

Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian

Homenetmen Western US Region carries on a storied tradition of public service with this year’s Honorary Presidents, who embody the values of hard work, kindness, and passion for Armenian heritage—which have stood at the core of the organization for over a century.

Mr. and Mrs. Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian, long standing, much beloved members of the Homenetmen family have been named Honorary Presidents of the 45th Navasartian Games. The couple will be formally bestowed with their honor this week at the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball, which will take place on Sunday, June 26 at The Beverly Hilton.

The couple, widely admired for their faith, ingenuity, and commitment to philanthropy, are shining examples of Homenetmen’s motto, “Elevate Yourself and Others with You.” Their gracious willingness to help others and the warmth with which they share their devotion to serving the Armenian community makes them uniquely suited for the Honorary Presidency.

Ara Tchaghlassian was born in Aleppo, Syria, to a loving, patriotic Armenian family. He is the second child of Arsen and Seta Tchaghlassian, growing up alongside his older sister, Nora, and his younger brother, Shahe. Ara, along with his brother and sister, were the light of his parents’ lives. He and his siblings grew up showered with the love and constant affection of their incredible parents. His father was a proud member of Homenetmen.

At the age of one, Ara’s family moved to Lebanon, where he received his primary education at the Nazarian Elementary School and later at the Hovagimian-Manoogian Secondary School. The precarious conditions of the Lebanese Civil War did not allow him to attend the American University of Beirut and, in 1986, he moved to the United States to pursue his higher education, becoming certified as a surveyor by California State University, Long Beach. After receiving his education, he began his fulfilling career, passionately dedicating himself to his work, embracing the great responsibility of his leadership, and enjoying the fruits of his labor. With hard work and a strong, clear vision for the future, he founded his company, American Tire Depot in the city of Orange County.

Aline Zobian Tchaghlassian was also born in Aleppo, Syria to a proud, loving, and generous Armenian family. She is the daughter of Dr. Vahe Zobian, who served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Haigazian National School and Hamazkayin, Armenian Educational and Cultural Association, for many years. Aline received her primary education at the Haigazian National School. She continued her studies at the National Karen Yeppe Djemaran, later graduating from the Hotel Management University in Aleppo. As a member of the AYF Youth Union, she has always been committed to serving the Armenian community. Aline moved to the United States in 1992 with her mother, Seta and brother Parsegh, after the sudden passing of her beloved father.

Ara and Aline met while serving the Armenian Educational and Cultural Association, and in 1995, they started a family, embracing their beautiful new life in Orange County.

Ara and Aline believe in facing every obstacle with great faith and patience. Their gracious spirit and commitment to their family continues to inspire them as they build a successful future. Their children are the center of their world, as they are blessed with three sons, Arsen, Vahe and Armen. As exceptional parents, they raised their children to embrace their Armenian identity, instilling in them a strong sense of faith as Christians, and the noble family values that are at the core of the Armenian way of life. They have also impressed upon their children the value of community engagement and public service by sending them to Armenian Schools, as well as always encouraging them to join Homenetmen sports teams and AYF. Arsen and Vahe are members of Homenetmen’s Shant Chapter as basketball players, and Armen is a member of the Pasadena’s Azatamart Chapter, where he plays for Homenetmen’s basketball team.

With unwavering sacrifice, Aline has taken on the responsibilities of an exemplary Armenian mother. From school and sports to activities across multiple Armenian organizations, her presence has inspired a deep sense of patriotism in the hearts, minds, and souls of her three sons.

Every year, the Tchaghlassian family actively participates in the Navasartian Games and Festival.

The Tchaghlassians have always made the Armenian Church and organizations a part of their success. Special mention should be made of the Benefactors’ meeting room of the Armenian Center of Burbank, named after Arsen Tchaghlassian, in memory of Ara’s late father.

Ara has been awarded prizes by the Armenian Spinal Donor Foundation, SBA’s State of California Entrepreneurial Success Award, and gratitude from numerous other organizations for his tireless service.

According to Ara, Homenetmen is the most powerful stronghold that unites American-Armenian youth, inspiring a healthy physical education and social upbringing that strengthens the new generations with a deep sense of their Armenian identity and culture.

“At first, I was concerned about the title of Honorary President of the Navasartian Games and the idea of being in the spotlight,” said Aline, who leads by example with her humble spirit and warmth. “However, as a mother, when I thought about how much the Navasartian Games would inspire athletes and scouts, and the thousands of young people who are part of the organization, I wanted to embrace this opportunity to make a difference. We are pleased to serve as Honorary Presidents and look forward to a beautiful future for Homenetmen,” she added.

The Tchaghlassians are proud to be part of Homenetmen, the largest Armenian athletic and scouting organization, whose members learn patriotism, kindness, discipline, sportsmanship, and gain meaningful life experiences under the motto: “Elevate Yourself and Others with You.” They express their gratitude to Homenetmen’s army of volunteers, who make the Navasartian Games possible.

Mr. and Mrs. Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian believe in Homenetmen’s mission and goals, and their tenure as Honorary Presidents will add a glorious chapter to Navasartian’s incredible history and legacy of service. They firmly believe in sharing their blessings with others and inspiring their community to do the same.

Homenetmen congratulates the Tchaghlassian family for their service, their dedication to our Armenian youth and their profound commitment to building a bright future that preserves our Armenian culture and heritage for generations to come.

For more information about the 45th Navasartian Games and Victory Ball, please visit the Navasartian Games website or call (323) 344-4300.

Asbarez