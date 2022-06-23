Applications for Diaspora Youth Ambassador program now being accepted

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Applications for the Diaspora Youth Ambassador 2022 program of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia are now open. The objective of the program is to enable the Diaspora youth to expand their understanding of the political, social, economic and other issues of Armenia and Artsakh, to promote their involvement in their community life by providing new knowledge and skills.

One of the objectives of the program is to promote the development of ties between young people representing different communities of the Diaspora and the youth of Armenia and Artsakh.

The program will last one year, of which 2 weeks will be spent in Armenia. Throughout the rest of the year, participants will be conducting the following activities in their countries of residence: community meetings, inter-community experience exchange activities, publications and informative activities related to the Office and other Armenian programs on social platforms and media.

During their stay in Armenia, the participants will take part in an intensive training program that will include a number of conferences, workshops and meetings. The young ambassadors will also visit government agencies, scientific-educational, cultural and technological institutions, memorials, and take part in cultural events.

Diaspora Armenians between the ages of 22 and 35 who have been living in the Diaspora for at least 5 years can apply to the program. They must be active representatives members of Armenian communities, speak Armenian, wish to contribute to the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations, acquire new knowledge and skills to make their work in their communities more efficient. It is also desirable that candidates have working experience with social media or media platforms.

The selected participants will have the opportunity to become direct partners of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in their communities, and thus, expand the network of Diaspora Youth Ambassadors through their involvement.

The program is funded by the Government of the Republic of Armenia with the support of the Jinishian Memorial Foundation.

