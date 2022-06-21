Yerevan school named after fallen hero Gevorg Arshakyan

The Yerevan City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a decision to name Basic School No. 22 in the Armenian capital after Senior Lieutenant Gevorg Arshakyan, who was killed in the 2020 war in Artsakh.

The petition was submitted by the school administration after being approved by school students, teachers and parents.

Even though Gevorg had finished his two years of compulsory military service, he joined the Artsakh army as a volunteer immediately after Azerbaijan waged a war against Artsakh on September 27.

The senior lieutenant lost his life in the defense of Shushi on November 7.

He was posthumously awarded the First Class Combat Cross Order of Armenia and the Medal for Combat Service of Artsakh.

Panorama.AM