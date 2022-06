Two Armenian ruling faction MPs travel to Istanbul

Two lawmakers from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract faction, Hasmik Hakobyan and Tsovinar Vardanyan, have travelled to Istanbul to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union forum on migration.

The decision is published on the official website of the parliament.

The MPs left for Turkey on June 19 and will return on June 22. Zabela Ghazaryan, a chief specialist at the Department of Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, went to Istanbul with them.

Panorama.AM