 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Archbishop of America: On World Refugee Day we pause to think of those forced to flee their homes by war and hardship

2022-06-21

“On World Refugee Day we pause to think of those forced to flee their homes by war and hardship,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in his message for World Refugee Day.

Orthodox Times

Yorumlar kapatıldı.