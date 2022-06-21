Archbishop of America: On World Refugee Day we pause to think of those forced to flee their homes by war and hardship

“On World Refugee Day we pause to think of those forced to flee their homes by war and hardship,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in his message for World Refugee Day.

