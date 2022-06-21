71 wounded soldiers receive AEF scholarships

YEREVAN – Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) awarded full-tuition scholarships to 71 students who were wounded during the 44-day Artsakh War. These scholarships were awarded with no restrictions. Additional veteran scholarships will be awarded after the remaining 177 applicants who also served in the front lines during the war are interviewed.

Last year for the 2021-22 academic year, AEF provided scholarships to 185 war veterans, including 73 wounded heroes. These veterans will continue to receive scholarships until graduation.

On June 4, AEF held a reception in honor of the 71 war heroes who were wounded. AEF members and sponsors from Los Angeles and local scholarship committee members were present to personally thank these heroes for their service. Each student received recognition for their commitment and sacrifice for the homeland.

In her remarks, Armine Haroyan, director of AEF’s Yerevan office, said that “the AEF has only two requirements from the scholarship recipients – to maintain high grades and be successful in their studies and careers.”

Arman Karapetyan, one of the new scholarship recipients, said, “This scholarship has lifted a heavy financial burden off of our shoulders and given us the opportunity to focus on our education.”

Armenian Weekly