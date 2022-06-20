The Ecumenical Patriarch visited the Metochion of the Monastery of Patmos in Nea Penteli of Attica

On All Saints’ Sunday, June 19, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended the Divine Liturgy held at the Holy Church of St. George of Penteli, the Metochion of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegion Monastery of St. John the Theologian of Patmos.

The Divine Liturgy was performed by the parish priest of the Metochion, Fr. Eleftherios Chrysochoos, who has been ordained by the Ecumenical Patriarch and serves at the Representative Office of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Athens.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, Fr. Eleftherios addressed the Patriarch and offered him an icon of St. Amphilochios Makris of Patmos, who was canonized during the days of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Archbishop Damianos of Sinai was also in attendance.

On Sunday noon, the Ecumenical Patriarch departed for Constantinople.

Source: fosfanariou.gr / Photos: Aristides Viketos

Orthodox Times