Inter confirms signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Inter Milan has confirmed the reports on the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from AS Roma and Andre Onana from Ajax ahead of the 2022/23 season, Futaa said.

“I can confirm we’ve signed André Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, both deals are done,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano quoted Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta as saying.

Mkhitaryan is expected to undergo a medical at Inter, according to sources, and on June 21, the Armenian midfielder will arrive in Milan.

His new team has offered him a two-year deal.

Panorama.AM