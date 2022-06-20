FLYONE Armenia launches Yerevan-Beirut regular flights | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia launched Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan regular flights from June 20.

The flights from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport to Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays with convenient timetable and affordable prices.

The ceremony of the official launch of the flight took place at the Zvartnots International Airport.

“We were looking forward to the operation of flights to Beirut by FLYONE Armenia. It’s an opportunity to further connect the two friendly nations, make travel opportunities available for both tourists, businessmen and representatives of the Armenian community. We will do everything possible for these flights to be demanded for our passengers”, Aram Anayan, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE Armenia said during the ceremony.



About FLYONE Armenia

FLYONE Armenia (www.flyone.am) started its operations in 2021. On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered us the National Air Operator Certificate, assigning the IATA 3F code, which contains 2 characters and ICAO FIE code- 3 characters.

The airline is offering affordable flights to a number of directions, including Moscow, Paris, Lyon, Tbilisi, Istanbul and Sochi.

