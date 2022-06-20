Armenia reports more Covid cases in one week

Armenia confirmed 60 new coronavirus infections over the past one week, bringing the national tally to 423,104 as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 6,968 tests were conducted from June 13 to 19.

25 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 412,693.

No new Covid-19 death has been recorded in the country and the official death toll remains unchanged at 8,625. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,684 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 102 active cases. As many as 3,127,681 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Incidentally, the Armenian health authorities reported 38 new infections and 67 active cases in the previous week.

Panorama.AM