US attaches importance to the expansion of cooperation with Armenia: PM Pashinyan receives Assistant Secretary Donfried

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Assistant Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

The Prime Minister highlighted the continuous development and expansion of the Armenian-American relations, noting that Mrs. Donfried’s visit is another opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda. Nikol Pashinyan praised the US assistance in effectively advancing the Armenian government’s democratic reforms, adding that the development of democracy is one of the key priorities of the Government.

According to Karen Donfried, the US administration also attaches importance to the expansion and strengthening of cooperation with Armenia in various areas, therefore, support for the development of Armenia’s democratic institutions will be ongoing.

The interlocutors also referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the activities of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strengthening of stability and peace in the region and stressed the need for an adequate response from the international community to provocative statements and actions undermining regional stability, peace and stability. At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the key role of the United States as a Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, emphasizing the need for the process of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take place within the framework of the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu