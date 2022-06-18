Contract signed for the design of Ajapnyak metro station in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metrogiprotrans Valery Abramson have signed an contract for the design of the Ajapnyak metro station.

Emphasizing the importance of implementation of the program, Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan noted that the development of the metro is of special importance within the framework of the transport system reforms initiated by the community.

During the sitting of May 24, the Yerevan City Council approved 554 million drams for the design of a new metro station in the city.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu