The President of the Hellenic Republic wished the Ecumenical Patriarch on his name day

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the heartfelt wishes of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, during a telephone conversation on the occasion of his name day.

The former President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, also contacted the Ecumenical Patriarch for the same purpose, expressing his warm wishes.

The Patriarch thanked the President and her immediate predecessor, Prof. Pavlopoulos, for their continued interest in the Ecumenical Patriarchate and for their kind gesture of wishing him on his name day.

He asked Sakellaropoulou to convey to the pious Greek people his paternal wishes and his Patriarchal blessing.

Orthodox Times