Russia Is Open to Vatican’s Mediation in War with Ukraine

Written by: Joachin Meisner Hertz

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 14.06.2022).- One hundred days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a period during which Vatican diplomacy has attempted to mediate to solve he conflict, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mr Alexei Paramonov, made statements on Sputnik Radio, which seem to reflect a change of tone and openness to such an eventual mediation. “On repeated occasions Vatican leaders have expressed their availability to offer every possible help to achieve peace and to halt hostilities in Ukraine. These statements are confirmed in practice. We are holding an open and confident dialogue on a series of issues, concerning primarily the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” he said.

Paramonov added that “All initiatives of the Holy See and of Pope Francis that can lead to peace in Europe are regarded with great respect and, of course, can be requested if the appropriate conditions exist.”

However, these good words don’t seem to correspond with the reality, as Pope Francis has expressed his intention, if such were the case, to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin. Whereas the Holy Father has talked at least three times with President Zelensky, so far as is recalled, there has been no call with Putin and it isn’t because the Pontiff doesn’t want to talk. Paramonov also said on Sputnik Radio that from Russia “We have observed repeatedly with what ease and with what cynicism the Ukrainian neo-elite –in search of momentary benefits and in an attempt to stay in power –, violates promises and obligations, engages in dangerous provocations, and sacrifices the security of both Ukraine’s as well as Russia’s citizens.”

Conscious of the short-term problems implied in not having Ukraine supplying grain to the world, Pope Francis made an appeal recently asking that grain not be used as a weapon of war. These statements of a Russian representative come, finally, in a context in which the Pope is seriously considering a visit to the Ukrainian capital.

