Renovation, modernization of Armenia’s Meghri border checkpoint to launch soon

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan, Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin and Head of the Yerevan Resident Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) George Akhalkatsi visited the Meghri Customs Checkpoint Division of Southern Customs House Department to get acquainted with the customs service working process.

“Ensuring easy and fast movement for businesses and citizens through the border checkpoints is one of the priorities of the State Revenue Committee, and the modernization of Armenia’s southern border checkpoint is also very important. The program of renovating and modernizing the Meghri border checkpoint will launch soon with the financial support of EU and EBRD. The modernization of the checkpoint will boost the passenger transportation and trade turnover via Armenia’s southern economic border”, Rustam Badasyan said on social media.

Armen Press