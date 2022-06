Dan Bilzerian to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian will visit Armenia.

He made a story on Instagram, mentioning the countries which he is going to visit.

“Ireland, Dubai, Maldives, Thailand, Armenia, France”, he said.

Last time Bilzerian visited Armenia in 2018 during which he got a citizenship of Armenia.

Armen Press